Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of DEST opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -475.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.73. Destiny Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.84).

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 20,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,205.62). 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

