Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

