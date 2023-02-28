Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $21,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 2,758,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

