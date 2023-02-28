Diane E. Baker Sells 401 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) VP Diane E. Baker sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at $552,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,076. The firm has a market cap of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.