DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $129.76

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.76, but opened at $126.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 301,884 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

