Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 159 ($1.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.35) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.60 ($2.72).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.17) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.94. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.95 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.90 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

