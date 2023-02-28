DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

