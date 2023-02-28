DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $12.20 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.