DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DISH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $12.20 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
