Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 14.3 %

DHC opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,521,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,503,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.