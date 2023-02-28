Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 14.3 %
DHC opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
