Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. 550,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,588. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.