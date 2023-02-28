Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Guggenheim

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on D. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 487,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,837. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

