Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 414,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $32.61.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,166.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $992,550 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

