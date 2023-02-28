DX (Group) plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DX (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

