DX (Group) plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DX (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05.
DX (Group) Company Profile
