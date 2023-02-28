Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,544,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,473,000 after acquiring an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.