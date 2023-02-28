Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 4.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $33,318,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,038.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 781,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,491. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

