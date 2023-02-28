E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SSP opened at $12.95 on Monday. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 118,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,440,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 124,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.