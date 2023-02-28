Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 419,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

