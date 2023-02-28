EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, an increase of 2,265.0% from the January 31st total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EBET Stock Performance

Shares of EBET stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. EBET has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EBET in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EBET in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EBET in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

