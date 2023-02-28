Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

