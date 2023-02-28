EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.85 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

