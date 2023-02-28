Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,930,090. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 637,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,448. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

