Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 1,109.4% in February

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 1,109.4% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

