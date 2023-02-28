EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EME opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

