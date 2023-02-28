Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of EBS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Emergent BioSolutions

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.