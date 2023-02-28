Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.