Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Down 5.5%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.79. 770,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 784,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

