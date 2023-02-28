Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group comprises 8.2% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $12,004,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $8,571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,202. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

EDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 519,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $31.32.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

