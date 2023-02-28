Enerflex (EFXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

