Enerflex (EFXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.
Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EFXT stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.