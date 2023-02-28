Energi Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $181,950.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025767 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,936,556 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.