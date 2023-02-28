EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $391.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:EPAM opened at $312.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
