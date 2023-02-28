EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $391.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $312.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

