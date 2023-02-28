Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 28th (ABBV, ANIP, AVTE, BADFF, CALT, GOSS, JNJ, KDNY, PLTR, SCYX)

Feb 28th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 28th:

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

