Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 27th (AIR, BAS, BATS, BOWFF, BP.B, BRLXF, DEC, DUE, ENI, EOAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 27th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €135.00 ($143.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €44.00 ($46.81) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.20 ($10.85) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($11.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.00 ($28.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 630 ($7.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €114.00 ($121.28) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74).

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $310.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.10).

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.40) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,518 ($18.32) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €161.00 ($171.28) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($34.99) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €39.00 ($41.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €71.00 ($75.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($175.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

