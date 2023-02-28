Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.51

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.51 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 28753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

