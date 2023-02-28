Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

WTRG stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.