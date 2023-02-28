Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.84.

NYSE EURN opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

