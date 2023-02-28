Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Everbridge Price Performance
EVBG opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
