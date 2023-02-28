Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

EVBG opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

