Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up about 3.1% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Everbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. 126,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $1,200,580 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

