EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.2 %

EverCommerce Company Profile

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.