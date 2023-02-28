Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $92.51 million and $3.03 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

