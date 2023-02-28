EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

