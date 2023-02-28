Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

