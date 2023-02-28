Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.4 %

EXPE stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

