Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Expensify has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,442,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

