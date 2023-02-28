Fair Oaks Income Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319,585.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

