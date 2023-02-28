Fair Oaks Income Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
LON FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319,585.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Fair Oaks Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.58.
About Fair Oaks Income
