Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 833,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 685,633 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Far Peak Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

