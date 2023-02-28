Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.71. 182,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,798. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

