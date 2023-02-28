Fermata Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 106,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $132.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

