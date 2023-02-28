Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,015,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RODM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 52,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

