Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. 440,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,164. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

