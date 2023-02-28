Fetch.ai Market Cap Tops $375.14 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $375.14 million and $185.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025554 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

